Chicago weekend events: From puppy yoga to puzzle swaps, something for everyone

Even though it's cooling off a bit outside, there are still some things going on this weekend that you don't want to miss out on.

On Saturday, do not be alarmed if you see some people running around Wrigleyville in their underwear. It's the annual Cupid's Undie Run! People run a mile through the streets, all to raise money for Neurofibromatosis research.

If you want to break a sweat, you can participate in some Puppy Yoga on Sunday. It's at the 21c Museum Hotel Chicago. You can even bring your own dog! It starts at ten in the morning, and tickets are $40. A portion of the money will go to PAWS Chicago.

If you want to challenge your brain, there's an event in Ravenswood for you this Sunday. Falcon's Handcrafted Sandwiches is holding its first-ever Puzzle Swap. You can bring any new or gently used puzzles and swap them with other people! They have to be at least 500 or more pieces. It's free to go and runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

Some other events going on this weekend include a Mac and Cheese Crawl in Wrigleyville on Saturday! It's $30 to get seven mac and cheese servings at some of Wrigleyville's most popular bars. There are also drink specials and giveaways.

Finally, also happening on Saturday is the Czech Beer Fest. It's at Black Barrel Lounge. You can try a bunch of Czech beers, and they are all served in a 25-ounce glass mug.