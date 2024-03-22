Chicago weekend events: Shamrock Shuffle, Cirque du Soleil's 'Crystal,' tattoo arts festival, and more

It may be snowing and freezing outside, but let's talk about some events going on this weekend you won't want to miss.

St. Patrick's Day is over, but celebrations will continue this weekend with the Shamrock Shuffle. Known as one of the best running celebrations in the city, it kicks off the spring running season. You can either run the 8K or walk two miles. It's on Sunday, and the first wave starts at 8:30 a.m.

Get ready for a jaw-dropping show in Hoffman Estates. Cirque Du Soleil's "Crystal" is at the NOW Arena beginning Friday night through Sunday. The show combines ice skating with amazing acrobatics and aerial feats. Tickets are available online starting at about $50.

Need some new ink? Head to Rosemont! Friday through Sunday is the Chicago Tattoo Arts Festival at the Donald E. Stevens Convention Center. You can make appointments for new art or just show off your tattoos! It's $25 for a day pass or $50 for a three-day pass.

It's National Puppy Day on Saturday! And if you're looking for something to do with your dog, you can celebrate with Sunny Side Plants and Gifts on Milwaukee Avenue. They're hosting a Pups and Boba Pop Up from noon to 4 p.m., with treats for dogs and their humans. Share your puppy pictures on our Facebook page.

Speaking of dogs, Saturday is the Dog Egg Hunt at Horner Park. Dogs can search for treats across the lawn from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Also on Saturday, it's the Chicago Red Stars' first match! They're taking on the Seattle Reign FC at 3 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium.