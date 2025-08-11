Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Savannah Bananas, Great American Lobster Fest and more

Looking for things to do in Chicago this weekend? Dive into unique festivals like the Great American Lobster Fest or cheer on the Savannah Bananas at Rate Field.

Here’s your guide to Chicago weekend happenings Aug. 15-17.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

Aug. 15: Yacht Rock Revue at The Salt Shed Outdoors

Aug. 15: The Fray at The Chicago Theatre

Aug. 15: Chevelle at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Aug. 15: Tate McRae at United Center

Aug. 16: The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse at The Salt Shed Outdoors

Aug. 16: Duke Tumatoe at Chicago Blues Center

Aug. 16: Jessie Murph at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Aug. 17: Melissa Etheridge at Jay Pritzker Pavilion

What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?

Aug. 15 - 16: Savannah Bananas

Aug. 15-17 : Chicago Cubs versus Pittsburgh Pirates

Aug. 15: Chicago Sky versus Golden State Valkyries

Aug. 16: UFC 319 du Plessis versus Chimaev

Aug. 16: Chicago Fire FC versus St. Louis City SC

Aug. 17: Chicago Bears versus Buffalo Bills preseason game 2

What theatre and comedy shows are in Chicago this weekend?

MJ (Chicago)

House of Burlesque

Love, Chaos, and Dinner

Rob Schneider

Parade

Jackie Schimmel

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody

What festivals are in Chicago this weekend?

Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest

The Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest returns to Rogers Park, featuring more than 100 artist booths, open studios and live performances across two stages.

Taylor Street Little Italy Festival

Celebrating Italian heritage, the Taylor Street Little Italy Festival will transform the streets into a showcase of Italian cuisine, music and tradition. The free festival runs from Aug. 14- 17.

Chicago Mural Festival

Featuring 18 muralists, food, music and interactive activities, the Chicago Mural Festival will run 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 16. For more details visit chicagomuralfest.com.

Great American Lobster Fest

The Great American Lobster Fest claws its way back to Navy Pier Aug. 16-17, serving fresh Maine lobster, live music and lakefront views during the Chicago Air and Water Show weekend.

What other events are in Chicago this weekend?

Chicago Air and Water Show

The Chicago Air and Water Show returns Aug. 16-17, filling the skies above Lake Michigan with stunts, roaring jets and high-speed boat displays. The free lakefront tradition will run 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can viewed at multiple locations around Chicago.

SporcleCon 2025

Bringing trivia fans together for big quizzes, wild prizes and charitable giving, SporcleCon will run Aug. 15-16. Details can be found online.

SAUCED Summer Night Market

SAUCED’s Summer Night Market will host 56 local vendors, food, drinks and music from DJ Johnny Walker. The free event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. More details are available at saucedmarket.com.

Roaring Nights at Brookfield Zoo

Roaring Nights at Brookfield Zoo Chicago returns Aug. 16 with performances by Better Than Ezra and Tonic, blending live music, dancing, and summer vibes along historic Route 66. Concert tickets include same-day zoo admission, giving guests a full day of animal encounters before the artists take the stage. Tickets start at $70 for non-member adults. More details can be found online.

Escape the Museum at Griffin MSI

Returning to Griffin MSI, ‘Escape the Museum’ is a family-friendly after-hours puzzle adventure running select nights through October. Tickets are $40 for non-member adults. Learn more at msichicago.org.