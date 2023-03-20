Chicago weekend shootings leave 4 dead, 15 wounded

Four people were killed and at least 15 others wounded in shootings over the weekend across Chicago.

Two men were shot to death Friday night about 20 minutes apart on the West Side. Around 10:35 p.m., a 40-year-old man was shot and killed while standing outside in the 200 block of North Saint Louis Avenue, according to Chicago police. A gunman exited an SUV and shot the man multiple times. About 20 minutes later, a 33-year-old man was found in a yard in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died hours later.

Another two men were fatally shot late Sunday in Park Manor on the South Side. The men, 42 and 33, were shot multiple times around 11:50 p.m. while in the 7000 block of South King Drive, police said. The 33-year-old man tried driving to a hospital, but he struck another car in traffic, causing minor injuries to a male and female, who were hospitalized in good condition. Both men who were shot were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they died.

In non-fatal attacks, four people were wounded in a shooting at a South Shore restaurant Saturday night. Three gunmen got out of a car around 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street and opened fire from outside the restaurant, striking the four who were inside, police said. Two men, both 29, were shot in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A woman, 29, suffered a graze wound to her ear and was take to the same hospital. A 32-year-old man shot in the leg and taken to Jackson Park Hospital for treatment. All were listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Sunday morning, a man was shot and seriously wounded in the West Loop. The 26-year-old was outside about 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Aberdeen Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the leg.

At least 10 other people were shot between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday in Chicago.