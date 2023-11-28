Chicago's Weinberg Hosiery shutting down after 75 years

After 75 years, one of Chicago's most beloved family-owned businesses is soon closing its doors.

On Tuesday, FOX 32 paid a final visit to Weinberg Hosiery on Roosevelt Road – and there's a good reason you might want to do the same.

"My emotions are all over the place," said Felice Weinberg Nelson.

Her parents opened Weinberg Hosiery in 1948 at Maxwell Street Market, then moved it to its current location on Roosevelt Road in 1960.

"I'm an only child and I always said Weinberg Hosiery was like my older brother; it got more attention than I did. But I love it here," Felice said.

That love is a result of the people that the store brought together for decades. Not just generations of customers, but a family of employees from all over the world.

"We've seen every demographic that has come to Chicago has worked in our store. We've had Somali, Ethiopian, Rohingya, and Afghan employees," Felice said.

Ana Camacho has worked at Weinberg Hosiery for 19 years.

"I'm sad. But I'm happy because they always treated me good," she said. "They're nice people."

Chavonne Sidney has worked at Weinberg for more than 5 years.

"We're all like family here. They're good people. They never looked at me in any type of bad way because of my color. I loved everybody. They loved me," she said.

The owners decided to close because they say their main supplier isn't able to provide enough product anymore.

"We're getting about 70 percent less goods from four years ago," said Richard Nelson, general manager.

Weinberg's will stay open until December 24, and there's great deals to be found as they try to clear four last truckloads of socks, undies, and more.

"Come and say goodbye!" Felice said.