Chicago welcomes more than 2K asylum seekers bused in from Texas

Chicago has welcomed more than 2,000 asylum seekers who were bused in from the Texas border.

The arrivals began on Aug. 31, and included individuals, families, children and infants seeking refuge.

In Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 2023 budget proposal, she designated $5 million to support asylum seekers and immigrants brought to the city.

The budget also features $3 million for reproductive services tied to the influx of women coming to Chicago, who are seeking abortions outlawed in their home states.