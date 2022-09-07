More migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago Wednesday

More migrants from the Texas-Mexico border arrived in Chicago on Wednesday.

This is the third time a group of migrants has been bussed to the city from Texas.

"The City of Chicago has received another group of newly arriving migrants from the Texas border. In partnership with our colleagues from local community-based organizations, Cook County, and the State of Illinois, we are providing these individuals and families with emergency shelter and connection to needed services," Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said in a statement.

As more migrants arrive from Texas, Mayor Lightfoot is asking for donations to help them settle in the Chicago area.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

About 50 migrants arrived Sunday night, following the arrival of about 75 others last week. It is not known yet how many migrants arrived on Wednesday.

Items on the mayor's wish list include baby items, clothing and shoes for all ages, and reusable bags like suitcases and duffel bags.

No used items will be accepted.

The city is also seeking volunteers to help welcome migrants to the city.

"We will continue to live out our values as a welcoming city and respond accordingly," the mayor's office said.

Mayor Lightfoot remains critical of how Texas has handled the bus trips, saying Governor Greg Abbot is treating these individuals no better than cargo.

"We have yet to hear from anybody in an official capacity from Texas. That's unacceptable. We're talking about human beings lives, who themselves have gone through an incredible journey just to get to the United States. I think the decent human thing to do is to cooperate and collaborate," Lightfoot said earlier this week.

If you're interested in helping, you can find more information online at Chicago.gov/support.