Man critically wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A 40-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in West Garfield Park Tuesday night.

Police officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 100 block of North Keeler Avenue around 9 p.m.

The victim was found lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.