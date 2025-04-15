Drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves man dead

The Brief A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in a drive-by Tuesday morning in East Garfield Park, police said. The shooter fled the scene and no arrests have been made as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.



A 25-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Deadly Chicago drive-by shooting

The backstory:

The man was standing near the sidewalk around 6:41 a.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot several times throughout the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.