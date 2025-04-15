Drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves man dead
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.
The backstory:
The man was standing near the sidewalk around 6:41 a.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue, according to police.
The victim was shot several times throughout the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released his identity.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.