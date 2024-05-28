16-year-old boy arrested 20 minutes after robbing man on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A teen boy is accused of robbing a man on Chicago's West Side early Monday.
The 16-year-old faces one felony count of aggravated armed robbery while indicating that he had a firearm.
Around midnight Monday, the teen allegedly implied that he had a firearm and took personal belongings from a 29-year-old man in the 4000 block of West Taylor Street.
Officers responded to the scene and arrested the juvenile around 12:26 a.m. in the same block where the crime occurred.
No additional information was provided.