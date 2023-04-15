2 wounded, 1 critically in shooting on Chicago's West Side

Two men were wounded in a shooting, one critically, in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say two male offenders approached the victims in the 500 block of North Lamon Avenue around 3:55 a.m. and began firing shots.

One of the victims, a 35-year-old man, was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the body.

The 29-year-old victim walked into West Suburban Medical Center and is listed in good condition with a graze wound to the head.

There is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.