2 Chicago women charged in West Town attack, robbery: police

Chicago police arrested two women in connection to an attack and robbery in West Town this week.

A 29-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the 700 block of North Elizabeth Avenue on Thursday night.

Tamara Carter, 35, and Stacey Sanders, 36, were arrested at 7:55 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Noble Street in connection to the attack that had happened just 30 minutes earlier.

Tamara Carter and Stacey Sanders (CPD)

Police say Carter and Sanders were each charged with two felonies; robbery and aggravated battery in a public place.

Their detention hearings were scheduled for Saturday.