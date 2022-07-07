Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood.

A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.

Four people were wounded by the gunfire:

A 31-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and knee

A 23-year-old woman was shot twice in the back

A person, whose age and sex wasn't known, was shot twice in the abdomen

A 23-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen and twice in the buttocks

All of the victims were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.