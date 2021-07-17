Expand / Collapse search

Chicago White Sox agree to $38 million extension with Lance Lynn

By AP Reporter
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox and All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn have agreed to a $38 million, two-year contract extension. 

The 34-year-old Lynn is 9-3 with an AL-best 1.99 ERA in 16 starts in his first season with Chicago. 

He was acquired in a December trade with Texas for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems. 

With Lynn helping anchor the rotation, the White Sox had an eight-game lead in the AL Central heading into their game against Houston.

