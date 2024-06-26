Chicago White Sox build playgrounds for kids battling cancer

The Chicago White Sox have joined a major volunteer effort to give back to local kids.

Teaming up with the Sox Volunteer Corps and the Roc Solid Foundation, the White Sox helped build three new playground sets on Wednesday.

The event is part of Sox Serve Week, an annual fundraising effort by the Chicago White Sox Charities. The goal of Sox Serve Week, now in its 15th year, is to engage the community while giving back.

The new playgrounds will go to three families in the area who have a child battling cancer.

The Roc Solid Foundation supports families living with a childhood cancer diagnosis and has donated more than a thousand playsets across the United States.

White Sox catcher Korey Lee, infielder Danny Mendick, and infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets all took part in the build. Even Sox mascot Southpaw lent a hand.

Participants said the goal is to provide a sense of normalcy for the children and, of course, bring a smile to their faces.