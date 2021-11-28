Chicago White Sox to honor the late Minnie Minoso on his birthday Monday

article

The Chicago White Sox will honor the late Minnie Miñoso on his birthday Monday with a special memorial.

Minoso broke the color barrier in Chicago baseball when he debuted with the White Sox in 1951, hitting a home run in his first at-bat. He also blazed a trail as the first star ballplayer from Cuba.

Minoso became known as "Mr. White Sox". He was a seven-time All-Star and remains one of the most revered figures in White Sox history.

Minoso died on March 1, 2015.

The ceremony will be held on Monday, Nov. 29, at 10:30 a.m. near the Old Comiskey Park home plate plaque. Fans are invited to leave flowers and mementos.

Miñoso is one of 10 candidates on the Golden Days Era ballot to be considered for Hall of Fame election for the Class of 2022 on December 5.

