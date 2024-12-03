Hundreds of cars towed yesterday for violating Chicago's winter parking ban

The Brief Chicago’s winter parking ban led to 244 cars being towed on its second day, city officials reported. The ban, in place on 107 miles of main roads from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. through April 1, ensures snow removal crews can operate effectively during winter storms.



Nearly 250 vehicles were towed Monday on the second day of Chicago's winter parking ban, officials announced.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) reported 244 cars were towed across the 107 miles of Chicago streets that fall under the parking ban.

The ban is in effect on main city roads between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. until April 1, 2025.

"Having this consistent rule for overnight parking allows snow removal crews to plan and execute their operations more effectively, and we ask residents and visitors to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed during winter weather events," DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard said.

Vehicles that are left parked on the affected roadways will be towed and face a minimum of $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a storage fee of $25 per day, according to city officials.

The vehicles that are towed will be taken to Pound 2, at 10301 S. Doty Ave., or Pound 6 at 701 N. Sacramento Ave.

