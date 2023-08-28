104-year-old Chicago woman aims to set world record as oldest solo skydiver

A 104-year-old Chicago woman will become the oldest person in the world to skydive when she leaps from a plane in Ottawa next month.

Skydive Chicago says they're working to have Guinness World Records certify her jump.

Dorothy Hoffner was born and raised in Chicago. At 100 years old, she skydived and now four years later, she wants to set a world record.

The current record is held by a 103-year-old person that was set on May 29, 2022, in Sweden.

According to Skydive Chicago, Dorothy wants to set the record to prove that regardless of age, it's never too late to do something you've always dreamed of doing.

Dorothy Hoffner | Provided

Additionally, when Dorothy jumped out of a plane at 100 years old, she was with an instructor. This time for the record, she wants to do it all by herself.

Dorothy plans to make the jump at noon on Sept. 7 at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa.