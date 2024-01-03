Chicago woman, 26, missing since in October

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for months from the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Caleigh Richardson, 26, was last seen on Oct. 30 in the 6200 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Richardson is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She may be wearing a tan sweatshirt and black leggings, police said.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.