Chicago woman, 27, fatally shot in armpit

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 5 a.m., the woman was shot in the left armpit in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She brought herself to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Officials have not released any additional information on the shooting.

There was no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.