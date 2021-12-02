Chicago woman, 50, missing from West Side

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 50-year-old woman.

Erica Petty was last seen Nov. 18. She is missing from the 1500 block of North Long in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

On Dec. 2, Petty’s vehicle was seen on traffic cameras. Police say they assume Petty is driving the vehicle, but they cannot confirm that.

The vehicle is a 2012 Nissan with the license plate CV72199, police said. The vehicle has damage to the rear, the back window is covered in plastic and the rear plate is tilted.

Petty is described as a Black woman, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds.

Erica Petty | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.