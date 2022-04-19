Chicago woman, 67, reported missing since Sunday

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing since Sunday from the Englewood neighborhood.

Ruth Berry, 67, was last seen around noon in the 7200 block of South Halsted Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-6, 114 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Berry was last seen wearing a sweater, blank tank top, black pants and a black knitted hat with pearls/rhinestones.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.