Chicago woman accused of shooting another woman during argument on West Side

article

A Chicago woman is accused of shooting another woman during an argument on the West Side earlier this month.

Sheena Wilson, 39, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

At about 10:29 p.m. on June 17, police responded to the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue and found a 44-year-old woman shot in the leg.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The woman stated that she was in a verbal altercation with another woman, who produced a firearm and fired shots at her before fleeing the scene.

Wilson was identified as the suspect in this shooting and was arrested by the Great Lake Regional Task Force Thursday.

No additional information was made available.