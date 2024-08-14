Chicago woman allegedly scammed retail store out of $36K through fake returns

article

A Chicago woman is accused of making several fake return transactions at a Near West Side retail store over the past month.

Deneszria Hill, 24, faces three felony counts of theft between $10,000 and $100,000 and one felony count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise.

Between July 5 and Aug. 5, Hill allegedly carried out several fraudulent return transactions at a retail store located in the 1100 block of West Jackson Boulevard. The total losses from these transactions are estimated to be over $36,000, police said.

Hill was arrested on Wednesday and was charged accordingly. Her detention hearing is set for Wednesday.