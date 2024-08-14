Chicago woman arrested at Indiana Applebee's after argument over 'All You Can Eat' deal: police

article

A Chicago woman was arrested at an Indiana Applebee's after an argument occurred over an "All You Can Eat" deal earlier this month.

Shawneesha Cobbs, 28, was charged on Aug. 2 with disorderly contact.

At about 8:38 p.m. that day, Portage police officers responded to the Applebee's Bar and Grill at 6211 US Highway 6 for a reported disturbance.

When officers arrived, they heard several people yelling and screaming.

A woman spoke to police and said that she, along with Cobbs, another man and several kids, were involved in an argument with the Applebee's manager.

The group was under the impression that if they ordered the $15.99 "All You Can Eat" deal for one person, the order was good for the whole table.

When the group was told that each person would have to pay $15.99 for the meal special, an argument started. The group said the manager was unprofessional and that nowhere on the menu did it say the $15.99 price was per person.

Cobbs then handed the menu to Portage police, who showed both Cobbs and another woman in the group that it said, "per person" on the menu.

At that time, a couple was leaving the restaurant, and Cobbs pointed at them, stating that words had been previously exchanged between the couple and the group.

As the couple walked out the door, words were exchanged again and Cobbs allegedly became very loud and disorderly.

Police warned Cobbs that she was being disorderly, and one of the women in her group tried to calm her down.

When that didn’t work, the police told Cobbs again that she was being disruptive and that she would be arrested if she didn’t stop.

She was then put into a squad car and taken to the Porter County Jail.

In the end, her group ended up covering the entire bill.