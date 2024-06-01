Chicago woman arrested for fatally beating man, concealing his death: CPD

article

A 22-year-old Chicago woman is behind bars after Chicago police said she "fatally battered" and "concealed the death" of a 40-year-old man.

Victoria Greyson is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of conceal homicidal death, police said Saturday.

She was arrested just before 1:30 p.m., May 30, in the 7400 block of S. Yates Blvd.

Police said she was identified as a suspect in the man's death. He was reportedly found in an apartment in the 7400 block of S. Yates Blvd.

Further details on what happened haven't been disclosed. The man's identity has also not been released.

Greyson is expected to appear in court on June 2 for a detention hearing.