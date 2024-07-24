Kamoira Anderson: Missing Chicago girl, 15, disappeared on Monday

Chicago police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kamoira Anderson was last seen on Monday in the 6700 block of S. Cornell Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. However, she last made contact with someone on Tuesday.

At the time she was last seen, the teen was carrying a red/orange suitcase and a Chicago Bears blanket.

Anderson is described as a Black female, with blonde hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8380.