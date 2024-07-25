Chicago Teachers Union rallies against proposed CPS budget cuts, job reductions

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is rallying against Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and their proposed budget for the upcoming year.

The union believes the budget from CPS CEO Pedro Martinez will have a negative impact on schools on the South and West Sides of Chicago.

They also feel the proposed budget doesn't do enough to address the needs of students in the school district.

The union held a press conference this morning, where they demanded the Board of Education reject the budget and the proposed job cuts.

"If I'm not there when school starts back, it would hurt the parents and the students at the school. If I'm not there when school starts back, the progress I've made with these students would be lost, and it would cause a strain on the community."

The union also wants Martinez to ask Governor J.B. Pritzker and the state to provide better funding for Chicago Public Schools.