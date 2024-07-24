Chicago man charged with first-degree murder following deadly NW Side stabbing

article

A 31-year-old Chicago man is behind bars in connection with a recent deadly stabbing on the city's Northwest Side.

Cleophes Polk was arrested Tuesday and is charged with the following:

One felony count of first-degree murder

One felony count of murder - other forcible felony

One felony count of armed robbery - other dangerous weapon

Issuance of warrant

According to Chicago police, Polk was identified as the suspect who fatally stabbed a 43-year-old man on July 15 in the 4300 block of W. North Avenue.

The victim's name has not been released.

Polk was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court July 25th for a detention hearing.