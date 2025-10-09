Expand / Collapse search

Chicago woman charged after death of 2-month-old boy: police

Published  October 9, 2025 2:56pm CDT
Chicago
The Brief

    • Andrea Thomas, 31, of Chicago, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of E. 70th Place after a 2-month-old boy was found unresponsive in the home.
    • She has been charged with one felony count of child endangerment causing the child’s death.
    • Thomas is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old woman has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-month-old boy, according to police.

What we know:

Andrea Thomas, 31, of Chicago, was arrested on Tuesday around 10:34 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. 70th Place. A 2-month-old boy was found unresponsive inside the home hours earlier.

Thomas was arrested and charged with one felony count of child endangerment/cause of child's death.

 Her next court date is scheduled for Friday. 

Andrea Thomas, 31 (Chicago Police Department)

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

