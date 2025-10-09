Chicago woman charged after death of 2-month-old boy: police

The Brief Andrea Thomas, 31, of Chicago, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of E. 70th Place after a 2-month-old boy was found unresponsive in the home. She has been charged with one felony count of child endangerment causing the child’s death. Thomas is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.



A 31-year-old woman has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-month-old boy, according to police.

What we know:

Andrea Thomas, 31, of Chicago, was arrested on Tuesday around 10:34 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. 70th Place. A 2-month-old boy was found unresponsive inside the home hours earlier.

Thomas was arrested and charged with one felony count of child endangerment/cause of child's death.

Her next court date is scheduled for Friday.

Andrea Thomas, 31 (Chicago Police Department)