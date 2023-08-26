Chicago woman charged in 2022 South Shore shooting, armed robbery on CTA

article

A 25-year-old woman was charged in connection to a shooting and an armed robbery on two separate occasions.

Police arrested James Mondie on Thursday at her home in the 7800 block of South Burnham Avenue.

Mondie was charged in connection to a shooting on Oct. 8, 2022 that left a 25-year-old woman injured.

The incident occurred in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue in South Shore.

Mondie was also identified as the offender who beat up and a 22-year-old man and robbed him at gunpoint while riding a CTA train earlier this year.

The robbery took place in the 100 block of West Cermak Road on Feb, 23.

Police say Mondie faces six felonies in relation to the robbery and shooting.

She was scheduled to appear in bond court today.