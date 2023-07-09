Chicago woman charged in West Rogers Park stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged after a man was stabbed in West Rogers Park on Friday.
Stephanie Campbell-Ward, 34, was arrested at her home Saturday.
Police say she stabbed a 36-year-old man multiple times in the 2400 block of West Fargo Avenue around 4:20 a.m.
The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Campbell-Ward was charged with aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm.
Stephanie Campbell-Ward (CPD)
She is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.