Chicago woman charged in West Rogers Park stabbing

A Chicago woman was charged after a man was stabbed in West Rogers Park on Friday.

Stephanie Campbell-Ward, 34, was arrested at her home Saturday.

Police say she stabbed a 36-year-old man multiple times in the 2400 block of West Fargo Avenue around 4:20 a.m.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Campbell-Ward was charged with aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm.

Stephanie Campbell-Ward (CPD)

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

She is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.