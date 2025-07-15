Chicago woman charged in Kenwood shooting

article

The Brief A Chicago woman was charged after allegedly shooting and injuring another woman during a fight in Kenwood on May 23. Police say Sheba Houskin fired the shots after being punched in the face by two people. She now faces felony charges of aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful restraint, with a court hearing set for July 15.



A Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured another woman following an argument in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood this May, according to police.

What we know:

Sheba Houskin, 46, was arrested Saturday in the 8200 block of South East End Avenue.

She was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful restraint, police said.

The charges stem from a May 23 incident around 9:08 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Lake Park Avenue.

Police said Houskin got into an argument with two people that turned physical when they struck her in the face. Houskin, who has a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card, allegedly pulled out a gun and shot a 33-year-old woman, hitting her twice under the left arm.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

What's next:

Houskin has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Area One detectives continue to investigate.