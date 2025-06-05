Chicago woman charged with murder in death of 2-month-old boy, police say

The Brief Lauryn Shakespeare, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 2-month-old boy at her Chicago home. She was arrested June 3 and is scheduled for a detention hearing on June 6.



A Chicago woman is facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 2-month-old boy, police said.

What we know:

Lauryn Shakespeare, 25, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder involving a strong probability of death or injury, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Lauryn Shakespeare, 25. (Chicago PD )

She was arrested around 5:45 p.m. on June 3 at her home in the 100 block of North Ashland Avenue, according to police.

The charges stem from the infant’s death on June 2 at Shakespeare’s residence. Further details about the incident have not been released.

What's next:

Shakespeare is scheduled to appear in court on June 6 for a detention hearing.