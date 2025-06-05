Chicago woman charged with murder in death of 2-month-old boy, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 2-month-old boy, police said.
What we know:
Lauryn Shakespeare, 25, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder involving a strong probability of death or injury, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Lauryn Shakespeare, 25. (Chicago PD )
She was arrested around 5:45 p.m. on June 3 at her home in the 100 block of North Ashland Avenue, according to police.
The charges stem from the infant’s death on June 2 at Shakespeare’s residence. Further details about the incident have not been released.
What's next:
Shakespeare is scheduled to appear in court on June 6 for a detention hearing.