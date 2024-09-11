Chicago woman charged with smuggling drug-soaked paper into Cook County Jail

The Brief A 27-year-old woman has been charged with smuggling drug-soaked paper into Cook County Jail. The paper, containing buprenorphine, a synthetic opioid, was discovered during a pat-down search. The woman was taken into custody and faces a Class 1 felony charge for bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution.



A 27-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with smuggling drug-soaked paper into Cook County Jail during a visit with a person in custody.

Jada Henry was arrested on Monday after she allegedly slipped a plastic bag containing paper squares soaked in a synthetic opioid to an inmate during a visit on April 25.

A correctional deputy witnessed Henry passing the paper by hiding it in the back of the inmate’s uniform during a hug, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. The papers were later tested by the Illinois State Police lab and confirmed to contain buprenorphine.

Henry has been charged with bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. She appeared in court on Tuesday, where she was ordered released pending trial.

Henry is the 39th person charged this year in connection with smuggling drug-soaked paper into Cook County Jail, the sheriff's office said.

Jada Henry