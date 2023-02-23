Chicago woman charged with attempted murder in West Side attack

article

A woman was charged in connection with a violent attack last November in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Breah Howard, 25, is accused of hitting and seriously wounding a 44-year-old woman with a weapon on Nov. 25 in the 2200 block of South Pulaski Road.

Howard, of Humboldt Park, was arrested Tuesday in the 7200 block of West Cermak Road.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

She was charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Howard is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.