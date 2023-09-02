Chicago woman charged with burglary, mail theft

A Chicago woman was arrested and charged with burglary and mail theft from several apartments and condos.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, with help from Chicago police, arrested Kalea Blanke, 33, on Aug. 22.

Officials say Blanke was responsible for multiple burglaries and mail thefts dating back to 2021.

Blanke was charged by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office with one count of burglary, six counts of residential burglary, one count of possession of burglary tools, and one count of identity theft related to mail thefts.

Additional burglary charges are expected.

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is dedicated to defending the nation’s mail system from criminal activity, preserving the integrity of the U.S. Mail, and protecting United States Postal Service employees. We value our law enforcement partners and their support of our mission," said Ruth M. Mendonça, Inspector in Charge of the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The inspection service says it's important to report mail theft as soon as possible. The agency has a 24-hour hotline. Call 877-876-2455 to report an incident.