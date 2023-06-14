Expand / Collapse search

Chicago woman charged with DUI in Gold Coast hit-and-run

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Gold Coast
Charges have been filed against a woman who ran into a pedestrian in the Gold Coast neighborhood and sped away, crashing into parked cars nearly a mile away, according to police.

CHICAGO - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian Monday night in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Ayca Sarialioglu, 29, is accused of driving into a 40-year-old man who was crossing the street around 6:41 p.m. in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street, police said.

The pedestrian suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Sarialioglu kept driving westbound on Chestnut and struck several parked cars before coming to a stop in the 300 block of West Erie Street where she was taken into custody, police said.

She was charged with failure to report an accident causing injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, both felonies. Sarialioglu was also charged with two misdemeanors: leaving the scene and driving under the influence of alcohol.

She was cited for failure to reduce speed.

Sarialioglu, of Logan Square, is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

