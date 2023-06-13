Gold Coast hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian critically injured

A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday evening in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle around 6:41 p.m. in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street, police said.

The car kept going westbound on Chestnut and struck several parked cars before coming to a stop in the 300 block of West Erie Street.

The pedestrian suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The driver of the vehicle, a female whose age was unknown, was taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.