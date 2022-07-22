Chicago woman charged with stealing large amounts of merchandise from several retail stores

article

A Chicago woman is charged with stealing large amounts of merchandise from multiple retail stores.

Ingrid Campos, 43, is charged with five felony counts of retail theft.

Members of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force and Chicago police officers arrested Campos Thursday.

Authorities identified her as the offender who allegedly stole large amounts of merchandise from several retail establishments across the North and Northwest Sides over several months.

The incidents occurred between February and July of this year.

No other information was released by police.