Chicago woman charged with stealing mail from suburban condos

article

A Chicago woman is facing charges after stealing mail from three condo buildings last May in south suburban Niles.

On the morning of May 23, Christina Bray, 32, allegedly used a key to gain access to three buildings in a condo complex in the 7000 block of Touhy Avenue. Once inside, Bray opened several banks of mailboxes with a key and stole and unknown amount of mail, according to Niles police.

Detectives identified Bray after reviewing video surveillance footage.

She was arrested in Chicago Tuesday by U.S. Postal Inspectors and Chicago police officers for a separate case.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

During an interview with Niles police detectives, Bray admitted to stealing mail from the Niles condos, police said.

She was charges with three counts of burglary, a Class 3 felony.

Bray, of Ravenswood, is expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.