Chicago woman charged with stealing merchandise from retail store in 2020

A Chicago woman is accused of looting a store on Michigan Avenue in 2020.

Savannah Scott, 23, faces two felony counts of looting and one felony count of burglary.

Chicago police say on Aug. 10, 2020, Scott entered a retail store in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue, which was closed, and took merchandise without paying.

Scott was arrested on Tuesday and charged accordingly.

No further information was provided by police.