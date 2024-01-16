Chicago woman among three in the nation to undergo cutting-edge treatment for sickle cell disease

A Chicago woman was one of only three patients in the nation to receive cutting-edge treatment for sickle cell disease.

You could say 27-year-old Lyric Porter won the lottery after decades of surviving with the life-threatening blood disorder.

"A sickle cell pain crisis, typically for me, it would just be really excruciating and intense pain. I've never been stabbed before, but it is what I can imagine it feels like to be stabbed," said Porter.

Porter was selected to be one of three patients in the U.S. to take part in a clinical trial at the University of Chicago Medicine.

In that trial, her stem cells would be used to treat her sickle cell disease.

"Lyric had her stem cells collected from her blood. They were sent for manufacturing, for genetic manipulation, they were then returned to the University of Chicago Medicine and Lyric was admitted to the hospital to begin the process of receiving her cells," said Dr. James LaBelle, UChicago Medicine Pediatric Stem Cell and Cellular Therapy Program Director.

Infusing the body with healthy and normal stem cells allows the body to make more of them, eventually outnumbering the abnormal cells.

Lyric's treatment took a year and a half.

"I have definitely had a lot of loss as far as friends living with sickle cell disease, and not really able to live their life to their full potential, so just from witnessing them pass away and knowing that I was getting older, and my body would be under more wear and tear is what inspired me to do it," said Porter.

More than a year after her treatment, Lyric has fewer and less severe pain crises. She is well enough to work and is looking forward to starting a career.

"I would encourage all patients to keep the faith and stay in tune with the new treatments that are coming out as options for us," said Porter.