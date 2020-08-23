Chicago woman found dead on Blue Line tracks in Forest Park train yard

CTA Blue Line service was partially suspended Sunday morning after a woman was found dead on the tracks in Forest Park.

Service was stopped between Austin and Forest Park shortly before 7 a.m. for of a medical emergency on the tracks near Forest Park, according to a service alert from the CTA.

Police found a 36-year-old woman from Chicago dead on the tracks in a train yard at 711 Desplaines Ave., according to Forest Park police chief Tom Aftanas, who said her cause of death was not known.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released autopsy results.

Trains resumed service shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, CTA said.