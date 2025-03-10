Expand / Collapse search

Chicago woman missing since January

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 10, 2025 9:33pm CDT
The Brief

    • Tamika Cross, 21, was last seen on Jan. 23 in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.
    • She is described as 5-foot-3, 100 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and dreadlocks.
    • Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating her.

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since January. 

What we know:

Tamika Cross, 21, was reported missing from Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood after last being seen on Jan. 23 near the 1600 block of West 77th Street.

Cross is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and dreadlocks. 

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket and hoodie. 

She has two tattoos: the letter "A" behind her left ear and "Lonetta" on her right arm.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Cross’ whereabouts is urged to contact Area Two Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274 or call 911.

The Source: The information from this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

