Chicago woman missing since January

The Brief Tamika Cross, 21, was last seen on Jan. 23 in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. She is described as 5-foot-3, 100 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and dreadlocks. Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating her.



The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since January.

What we know:

Tamika Cross, 21, was reported missing from Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood after last being seen on Jan. 23 near the 1600 block of West 77th Street.

Cross is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and dreadlocks.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket and hoodie.

She has two tattoos: the letter "A" behind her left ear and "Lonetta" on her right arm.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Cross’ whereabouts is urged to contact Area Two Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274 or call 911.