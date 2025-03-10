Chicago woman missing since January
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since January.
What we know:
Tamika Cross, 21, was reported missing from Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood after last being seen on Jan. 23 near the 1600 block of West 77th Street.
Cross is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and dreadlocks.
She was last seen wearing a gray jacket and hoodie.
She has two tattoos: the letter "A" behind her left ear and "Lonetta" on her right arm.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Cross’ whereabouts is urged to contact Area Two Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274 or call 911.
The Source: The information from this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.