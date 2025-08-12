Chicago woman charged with attempted murder in crash that injured 18-year-old
article
CHICAGO - A woman has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly using a car to hit an 18-year-old woman this spring in the Roseland neighborhood.
What we know:
Ashley Hamilton, 28, allegedly participated in striking the victim with a car on April 26 in the 400 block of West 112th Street, according to police.
Hamilton was arrested Monday in the 700 block of East 111th Street. She was charged with one felony count of attempted murder.
What we don't know:
No details were given about the status of the victim or her relationship to Hamilton.
What's next:
Hamilton's detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.