Chicago woman charged with attempted murder in crash that injured 18-year-old

The Brief Ashley Hamilton, 28, has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting an 18-year-old woman with a car in April in Roseland. She was arrested Monday and is set to appear in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.



What we know:

Ashley Hamilton, 28, allegedly participated in striking the victim with a car on April 26 in the 400 block of West 112th Street, according to police.

Hamilton was arrested Monday in the 700 block of East 111th Street. She was charged with one felony count of attempted murder.

What we don't know:

No details were given about the status of the victim or her relationship to Hamilton.

What's next:

Hamilton's detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.