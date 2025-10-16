Chicago woman shot by Border Patrol, accused of ramming agents with car to appear in court

The Brief The woman accused of ramming her car into a vehicle with federal agents on Chicago's Southwest Side is set to appear in court. Marimar Martinez was charged with forcibly assaulting, impeding, and interfering with a federal law enforcement officer Her attorney has disputed federal officials' claims about what led to the incident and her being shot by an agent.



The woman accused of ramming agents with a car on Chicago’s Southwest Side before being shot and injured earlier this month was set to appear in court on Thursday.

Marimar Martinez, 30, was charged with forcibly assaulting, impeding, and interfering with a federal law enforcement officer, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

But her attorney has disputed the narrative of events from federal officials. Martinez pleaded not guilty to the charge.

What we know:

The Department of Homeland Security claims Martinez and another suspect, Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, allegedly used their cars to hit another car with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents inside on the morning of Oct. 4 in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The defendants were accused of boxing in the agents’ vehicle. One of the agents got out of their car and fired around five shots at Martinez, hitting her. She then drove off, was later found by paramedics at a nearby repair shop, and taken to a hospital.

She and Ruiz were later indicted on federal charges.

The other side:

But Martinez’s attorney has disputed federal prosecutors’ account of what happened that day, pointing to inconsistencies in the narratives posed by DHS and later in court documents.

In an initial post on X, DHS Assistant Sec. Tricia McLaughlin said the incident began while federal agents were patrolling in west suburban Broadview, more than 10 miles from where the shooting happened near the intersection of West 39th Place and South Kedzie Avenue on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

Officials also claimed agents were surrounded by "10 cars" and that one driver had a semi-automatic weapon. Witnesses disputed that version, saying agents were not boxed in. Police audio reportedly confirmed Martinez’s legal gun stayed in her purse. She has a valid concealed carry license.

Photos show Martinez’s dark SUV hit on the side, Ruiz’s black SUV damaged in front, and mirror damage to a silver federal vehicle.

Martinez’s attorney said body camera footage shows an agent holding an assault rifle moments before the shooting and said, "Do something b**ch," according to a report in the Chicago Sun-Times.

Martinez and Ruiz were released from custody as they await trial.