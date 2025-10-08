Conflicting accounts emerge in ICE shooting that injured Chicago woman

The Brief Only three of several Border Patrol body cameras were activated during the Oct. 4 shooting that injured Marimar Martinez. Homeland Security’s account conflicts with court records and witness statements about what happened. Martinez and Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz face federal charges for allegedly obstructing immigration agents.



A federal investigation into a Chicago shooting involving ICE agents is facing scrutiny after new evidence revealed inconsistencies between Homeland Security’s account and what witnesses, court documents, and body camera records suggest.

What we know:

Court records show Border Patrol agents on the scene in Brighton Park were equipped with body-worn cameras, but only three were activated when the Oct. 4 shooting occurred.

Prosecutors allege Marimar Martinez, 30, and Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, 21, used their vehicles to hit a federal agent’s car during an immigration operation. They say Martinez’s SUV sideswiped a Border Patrol vehicle and that the pair "boxed in" the agents before one fired five shots at Martinez.

Martinez, a U.S. citizen with a valid concealed carry license, was struck five times. Ruiz was later found nearby. Both face charges of forcibly assaulting, impeding, and interfering with a federal officer — a charge that carries up to 20 years in prison.

Featured article

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin described the incident as part of a broader pattern of violence against immigration agents during the Trump administration’s "Operation Midway Blitz."

Dig deeper:

Major discrepancies have emerged about where and how the confrontation unfolded.

Homeland Security initially said the encounter took place in Broadview, but court records place it in Brighton Park.

Officials also claimed agents were surrounded by "10 cars" and that one driver had a semi-automatic weapon. Witnesses dispute that version, saying agents were not boxed in. Police audio reportedly confirms Martinez’s legal gun stayed in her purse.

Photos show Martinez’s dark SUV hit on the side, Ruiz’s black SUV damaged in front, and minor damage to a silver federal vehicle.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Martinez’s attorney says body camera footage shows an agent holding an assault rifle moments before the shooting, saying, "Do something, b**ch."

What's next:

Martinez and Ruiz were released from custody as they await trial.