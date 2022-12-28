Chicago woman stabbed chihuahua several times while teen was on walk: police

article

A woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a chihuahua while it was out on a walk with a teenage girl Monday afternoon in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jeanette Olivo, 61, stopped to talk to a 15-year-old girl who was walking her 12-year-old dog, Bebe, around 3:15 p.m. outside of her apartment building in the 6600 block of West Irving Park Road, officials said.

Moments later without warning, Olivo ran towards the dog and stabbed it with a knife, police said. The girl attempted to run away with Bebe but Olivo chased them and stabbed the dog several more times, according to court documents.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Jeanette Olivo | Chicago police

Olivo ran away from the scene and was taken into custody one block away, police said.

Bebe suffered serious injuries and has undergone surgery to treat the various stab wounds.

Olivo, of Portage Park, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.