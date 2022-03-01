Chicago woman stabbed victim, stole merchandise from retail store and was arrested within 6 minutes: CPD
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with stabbing a victim and taking merchandise from a retail store in River North.
Sharice Finley faces one felony count of aggravated battery and one felony count of armed robbery.
At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, Finley allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old woman and then stole merchandise from a retail store in the 1300 block of North Dearborn Street.
At 12:16 a.m., Chicago police arrested her and was charged accordingly.
No additional information was made available.